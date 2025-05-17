Salman Khan-Apoorva Lakhia's film to begin production in July
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will begin shooting for his next with director Apoorva Lakhia in July 2025, according to Pinkvilla.
The film, an army-based action thriller, will see Khan play an army officer.
The plot is inspired by the novel India's Most Fearless 3 and is set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict.
Khan was last seen in Sikandar, released in March.
Production update
Production details and casting information revealed
The film will be shot in Ladakh and Mumbai for 70 days, starting in July.
A source close to the development stated, "Apoorva Lakhia and Salman Khan are all set to start shooting for the film from July 2025."
"It features Salman Khan as an army officer in a full-fledged film for the first time in his career, and he will be joined by 3 other actors from the younger generation."
Pre-production phase
Lakhia's preparations and casting plans
Lakhia is expected to head to Ladakh for a recce in the next few weeks and has already started the process of locking HODs for the project.
"The casting for other key characters will begin shortly," the source said.
"Salman believes that this is a terrific script, and the story has scope to make for a big-screen experience."
"He often runs against the tide, and has shown his faith in Apoorva Lakhia for a sincere retelling of the real-life conflict."
Upcoming projects
Khan's collaboration with Kabir Khan is also in the works
After Lakhia's film, Khan might team up with director Kabir Khan, but it won't be a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
"Kabir Khan is against sequels, and doesn't want to touch a classic like Bajrangi Bhaijaan."
"While he heard the idea cracked by Vijayendra Prasad, he isn't too keen on making Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2."
"He has pitched an original larger-than-life drama to Salman, and the actor is considering that as a follow-up to Lakhia, but nothing is confirmed at the moment."