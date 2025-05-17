What's the story

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will begin shooting for his next with director Apoorva Lakhia in July 2025, according to Pinkvilla.

The film, an army-based action thriller, will see Khan play an army officer.

The plot is inspired by the novel India's Most Fearless 3 and is set against the backdrop of the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict.

Khan was last seen in Sikandar, released in March.