China has built a bridge across Pangong Lake, providing a quicker route for troop deployment, potentially reducing travel distance by up to 100km.

India, however, claims the bridge is in an area illegally occupied by China for 60 years.

The bridge, linked to key locations like Khurnak Fort and Rutog, enhances China's strategic position, despite rising tensions with India.

China completes bridge near India border

Images show Chinese bridge across Pangong Lake in use

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:05 pm Jul 30, 202401:05 pm

What's the story China has successfully completed the construction of a 400-meter bridge across Pangong Lake, according to high-resolution satellite images accessed by NDTV on July 22. The images depict light motor vehicles traversing the newly black-topped bridge. Located in territory held by China since 1958, the bridge is situated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China in Ladakh.

Strategic advantage

Bridge provides direct route for rapid troop deployment

Satellite imagery expert and researcher with The Intel Lab, Damien Symon, has stated that the new bridge offers Chinese forces a "direct, shorter route for rapid troop deployment." Before this construction, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) had to traverse the lake's entire eastern section to reach conflict zones. Symon suggests that this infrastructure could potentially reduce travel distance by 50-100km between both banks of the lake, significantly decreasing response time in an active conflict zone.

Indian response

India responds to China's bridge construction

The External Affairs Ministry of India has responded to the bridge's completion by reiterating a previous statement: "This bridge is being constructed in areas that have been under illegal occupation by China for around 60 years now. As you are well aware India has never accepted such illegal occupation."

Strategic links

Bridge links to key locations, revealed by satellite images

Satellite images also disclose road access linking the new bridge to an existing road network on the North bank of Pangong, leading to Khurnak Fort, an ancient Tibetan structure. On the South-bank of the lake, a newly constructed road connects the bridge to Rutog, a Chinese garrison town and known munitions hub. These connections further enhance China's strategic positioning in this disputed region.

Rising tensions

India-China tensions

The bridge's completion comes two years after violent skirmishes along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh between Indian and Chinese soldiers. In response to these clashes, India has escalated infrastructure development in Ladakh, constructing 87 bridges in 2021 alone. Additionally, more than ₹2,000 crore has been committed for infrastructure development along the frontier with China in 2022.

Military advantage

Bridge provides immediate advantages to Chinese PLA

Experts suggest that while the bridge could be a target for Indian air strikes or artillery in the event of hostilities, it provides immediate advantages to the Chinese PLA in mobilizing both troops and equipment. Air Vice Marshal (retired) Manmohan Bahadur said that "the Chinese have built a vital asset that will be of tremendous help to maintain their deterrence posture."