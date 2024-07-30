In short Simplifying... In short Following recent flooding deaths in Delhi, safety inspections are being conducted in Kota coaching centers, with a focus on fire safety and proper exits.

Officials have warned that any negligence towards student safety will not be tolerated and centers found lacking may be sealed.

Meanwhile, students in Delhi are protesting for stricter safety measures and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is conducting an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Safety checks at Kota coaching centers

After Delhi flooding deaths, safety checks in Kota coaching centers

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:44 pm Jul 30, 202412:44 pm

What's the story After the deaths of three students due to flooding at a coaching center in Delhi, safety checks are now being carried out at various institutes in Kota—India's coaching hub. According to the Times Now, Kota's Chief Fire Officer Rakesh Vyas said orders for these inspections have come from the Municipal Commissioner. The areas under scrutiny include libraries in Coral Park, Jawahar Nagar, and Landmark City along with mess and gaming zones operating in basements.

Safety lapses

Safety concerns highlighted

Vyas pointed out that most of these centers had only one entry and exit point and were devoid of fire safety systems. The administration is prepared to seal any coaching centers found lacking during the inspection drive. "We have checked nearly 12 establishments, Municipal Corporations teams went there. We formed 2-3 teams, and the action will continue for next 2-3 days," Vyas added.

Safety measures

No negligence will be tolerated: Official

Vyas further warned that any negligence regarding student safety would not be tolerated. "We have strictly restricted over not running the mess and library because there can be a risk due to LPG. We have taken undertaking as well. Basements are for parking, and if people are going on and out of that, it's restricted," he said. Notably, lakhs of student flock to Kota every year to prepare for engineering, medical and other competitive exams.

Protests and actions

Student protests and anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

Meanwhile, in the wake of the deaths of three UPSC aspirants, hundreds of students are protesting outside the IAS coaching center in West Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, demanding stricter safety measures. Additionally, an anti-encroachment drive is being conducted by Municipal Corporation of Delhi to remove structures covering storm drains. MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar reported that over 20 basements of coaching centers illegally used as libraries or classrooms in both Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar have been sealed.