Jammu-Jodhpur Express train halted in Punjab after receiving bomb threat
An express train en route from Jammu to Jodhpur was abruptly halted due to a bomb threat, news agency ANI reported. The train—Jammu Tawi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (train number 19926)— was stopped at the Kasu Begu station in Firozpur, Punjab on Tuesday. According to reports, the threat was communicated through the Rail Madad app from a mobile number registered in West Bengal.
Immediate response to bomb threat
Upon receiving the threat, security forces including the police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) sprang into action. Passengers were promptly evacuated while a search operation was launched. Bomb squad units, fire brigade personnel, and medical teams were dispatched to conduct an exhaustive investigation.
Situation under control
Senior police officials have confirmed that the situation is under control. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) in Ferozepur, Randhir Kumar, stated that all necessary precautions are being taken and the incident is being closely monitored. He assured that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. This incident occurs amidst a recent surge in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.