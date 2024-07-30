In short Simplifying... In short The Jammu-Jodhpur Express train in Punjab was halted due to a bomb threat, leading to an immediate evacuation of passengers and a thorough search by security forces.

Senior police officials have confirmed the situation is under control, with all necessary precautions being taken and the incident closely monitored.

This comes amidst a recent increase in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Express train halted due to bomb threat

Jammu-Jodhpur Express train halted in Punjab after receiving bomb threat

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:04 pm Jul 30, 202412:04 pm

What's the story An express train en route from Jammu to Jodhpur was abruptly halted due to a bomb threat, news agency ANI reported. The train—Jammu Tawi-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express (train number 19926)— was stopped at the Kasu Begu station in Firozpur, Punjab on Tuesday. According to reports, the threat was communicated through the Rail Madad app from a mobile number registered in West Bengal.

Swift action

Immediate response to bomb threat

Upon receiving the threat, security forces including the police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) sprang into action. Passengers were promptly evacuated while a search operation was launched. Bomb squad units, fire brigade personnel, and medical teams were dispatched to conduct an exhaustive investigation.

Investigation update

Situation under control

Senior police officials have confirmed that the situation is under control. Superintendent of Police (Investigation) in Ferozepur, Randhir Kumar, stated that all necessary precautions are being taken and the incident is being closely monitored. He assured that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses. This incident occurs amidst a recent surge in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.