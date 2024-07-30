In short Simplifying... In short Three UPSC aspirants, including Nevin, tragically lost their lives due to flooding in a Delhi coaching center's basement following heavy rainfall.

The incident has led to the arrest of five people, including the building's co-owners, and sparked a city-wide demolition drive against unauthorized structures.

Investigations revealed severe safety lapses, including the illegal operation of a library in the basement, despite previous student warnings about the conditions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Father demands accountability for son's death

'Nevin won't return...': UPSC aspirant's father demands strict action

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:30 am Jul 30, 202411:30 am

What's the story Delvin Suresh, the father of 28-year-old Nevin Delvin—one of the three students who died in a basement flooding incident at Delhi's Rau IAS Study Circle, has demanded strict action against those responsible for his son's death. "What will we do with compensation? Nevin won't return. We just want action to be taken so that young lives are not lost in the future," Suresh told news agency PTI.

Fatal flooding

Tragic incident claims lives of three UPSC aspirants

Nevin was among three UPSC aspirants who lost their lives due to flooding in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle building in Old Rajinder Nagar, central Delhi. The incident occurred following heavy rainfall on Saturday. The other victims were identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh and Tanya Soni from Telangana, both 25 years old.

Personal loss

Nevin's mother hospitalized due to shock

Nevin had moved to Delhi four years ago to pursue a PhD at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and joined Rau's IAS Study Circle in May to prepare for the civil services exam. Upon learning of her son's death, his mother, Lanclet Delvin, a professor in Kochi, was hospitalized due to the shock.

Swift action

5 arrested

On Monday, five people were arrested, including four co-owners of the basement where the accident took place. The city also initiated a demolition drive against unauthorized structures. Additionally, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a committee to investigate the deaths at the coaching center. According to an MHA spokesperson, the committee will examine the causes, assign responsibility, propose corrective measures, and recommend policy changes.

Probe on

Severe safety lapses found during investigation

The investigation into the flooding at the coaching center has uncovered several lapses by the institute's management. According to reports, a student had raised safety concerns over the condition in the basement library a month before the tragedy but no action was taken. The coaching center's building plan, approved by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi in 2021, stated that the basement could only be used for parking and storage—which means that the library was being operated illegally in the institute.

Drainage system

Delhi Police launches investigation into MCD officials

The Delhi Police have launched inquiries into the MCD officials responsible for maintaining the area's drainage system. The Fire Department officials are also scrutinizing the building's adherence to safety standards, raising concerns about whether adequate measures were in place to prevent such a disaster. To recall, at least 13 coaching centers in the Old Rajinder Nagar operating without the prerequisite permissions in area were sealed after the incident.