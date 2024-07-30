In short Simplifying... In short A US woman, living in India for a decade, was found chained to a tree in a forest, with authorities suspecting her Tamil Nadu-based husband's involvement.

Cops unsure how long US woman was chained in forest

10:03 am Jul 30, 2024

What's the story The American woman discovered tied to a tree with an iron chain in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district is too weak to record her statement, police said. Police said that her condition was still poor as she had not eaten for days and was out in the heavy rains for days altogether. On Saturday, 50-year-old Lalita Kayi Kumar was found tied to a tree in Sonurli village—approximately 450 kilometers from Mumbai—by a shepherd who informed the police.

Health status

Victim's health condition raises concerns

Police are still unsure how long she had been confined to the tree in that state. After she was rescued, the woman was taken to a hospital in Sawantwadi and then moved to Oros in Sindhudurg due to her deteriorating health. "Considering her mental and health condition, she was moved to Goa Medical College... She is out of danger. Doctors treating her said she suffers from psychiatric problems. We have found medical prescriptions in her possession," an official told NDTV.

Investigation

Woman living in India for 10 years

To recall, the police had also recovered a photocopy of her United States passport as well as other documents, including an Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address. Initial findings suggest that she has been residing in India for the past decade. Police suspect that her husband—a resident of Tamil Nadu—may have tied her to a tree and abandoned her in the forest.

Search operation

Police teams launch search to locate woman's husband

Police teams have been dispatched to Tamil Nadu, Goa and other locations to locate Kumar's relatives to investigate the case further. Meanwhile, an official said, "Her visa has expired. We are getting all these documents verified to ascertain her nationality. Police are also in touch with the Foreigners Regional Registration office."