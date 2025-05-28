BLACKPINK announces 'Deadline' world tour: All you need to know
What's the story
K-pop sensation BLACKPINK has officially announced their upcoming world tour, titled Deadline.
The tour will cover 16 cities across the globe, starting from their home base, South Korea, where they'll perform in Goyang on July 5, and ultimately they'll wrap up in Hong Kong on January 25.
The announcement was made by YG Entertainment last week and has since created a buzz among fans worldwide.
Tour details
'Deadline' tour: A global journey from Korea to US, Europe
After starting in South Korea, the group will then head to the USA for performances in Los Angeles (July 12-13), Chicago (July 18), and New York City (July 26-27).
They will also perform in Toronto, Canada (July 22-23), before heading to Europe for shows in Paris (August 2-3), Milan (August 6), and Barcelona (August 9).
Extended itinerary
Then, Asia and beyond
The Deadline tour will continue its journey in Asia with performances in Kaohsiung, Taiwan (August 18-19), Bangkok, Thailand (October 24-26), and Jakarta, Indonesia (November 1-2).
The group will then perform in Bulacan, Philippines (November 22-23) and Singapore (November 29-30).
The final leg of the tour will take place in Japan's Tokyo from January 16 to 18, 2026, with the last stop being Hong Kong (January 24-25, 2026).
Fan sentiments
Fans expressed frustration over lack of new music
Despite the excitement surrounding the Deadline tour, some fans have expressed disappointment over the lack of new music from BLACKPINK.
The group's last studio album, Born Pink, was released in 2022, and fans are eagerly waiting for a new release.
Comments like "WHERE. IS. THE. ALBUM. Stop holding back. Stop testing our patience," and "yg ain't ever followed a deadline lmao" reflected this sentiment among fans on social media platforms.
Solo projects
BLACKPINK's solo projects
In the last few years, while the Blinks haven't had many chances to see the four members perform together, they've been treated to the band's solo projects.
Lisa released her EP, Rockstar, in 2024, and this year she debuted her solo studio album, Alter Ego. She also made her acting debut in The White Lotus.
Jennie recently released her debut solo album, Ruby, while Rosé's Apt featuring Bruno Mars went viral. Jisoo has been making strides in her acting career.