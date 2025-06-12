Jackson Wang reunites with Hrithik Roshan's family in Mumbai
What's the story
Hong Kong singer and GOT7 member Jackson Wang is currently in Mumbai, India for a week-long promotional tour for his forthcoming studio album MAGIC MAN 2.
Ahead of his promotional activities, he was spotted at a family dinner with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family.
The reunion was shared on social media by veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan.
Family dinner
Rakesh shared a group photo from the dinner on Instagram, writing, "Jackson welcome & god bless."
In the picture, Wang is seen hugging Pinkie Roshan and resting his hand on Roshan's back.
Producer Anu Ranjan, a close friend of the Roshan family, also posted a picture, calling it "One for the memory box for sure."
Their bond grew stronger when Wang visited India for Lollapalooza 2023 and met with the Roshans.
Twitter Post
Check out the pictures
Jackson Wong at Hrithik’s house for dinner with the Roshan’s last evening. #HrithikRoshanpic.twitter.com/9LBNT2X1SI— HrithikRules.com (@HrithikRules) June 12, 2025
Promotional activities
The singer will reportedly be in India for a week
Wang is expected to spend around seven days in Mumbai, during which he will participate in various promotional activities for his album.
This includes featuring on podcasts, digital collaborations, media interviews, and industry networking events.
There are also rumors of surprise appearances and special moments with fans throughout his stay.
Album details
'MAGIC MAN 2' to release on July 18
Wang's third studio album, MAGIC MAN 2, is set to release on July 18. The album has 11 tracks, four of which have been released so far.
One of the standout tracks is BUCK, his first Indian collaboration with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh. The song was released on May 9 and received praise for its fusion of Eastern and Western music styles.