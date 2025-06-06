What's the story

K-pop star Jackson Wang is finally set to visit India for the second time this month.

According to India Today, the GOT7 member will be landing here on June 10 for a week-long stay.

The visit will include promotional activities for his upcoming album Magic Man 2, and new singles like BUCK with Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh and Hate To Love.

This is reportedly his biggest push into the Indian market yet!