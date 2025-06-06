K-pop star Jackson Wang finally coming to India this month
What's the story
K-pop star Jackson Wang is finally set to visit India for the second time this month.
According to India Today, the GOT7 member will be landing here on June 10 for a week-long stay.
The visit will include promotional activities for his upcoming album Magic Man 2, and new singles like BUCK with Indian superstar Diljit Dosanjh and Hate To Love.
This is reportedly his biggest push into the Indian market yet!
Details
The visit will be more 'immersive' this time
A source close to the development told India Today that Wang has been wanting to return to India for a long time.
"This time, the visit is going to be more personal and immersive," they said.
The singer will reportedly spend nearly seven days in Mumbai, engaging in various activities such as media interactions, podcast appearances, and digital collaborations with his Indian fanbase.
Cultural immersion
Wang wants to connect with his Indian fans
The insider added that Wang is keen to connect with his Indian fans at a deeper level during this visit.
"Jackson wants to connect with his Indian fans at a deeper level. His schedule is hectic, but he's adamant on embracing Indian culture and warmth in full swing," they said.
Wang was last reported to visit India in May on a two-week promotional tour when Buck with Dosanjh came out. But heightened India-Pakistan tensions reportedly intervened.
Past encounters
Will he meet Bollywood stars again?
In his last brief visit to India, Wang met Bollywood stars Disha Patani and Hrithik Roshan, even bonding with the Roshan family.
While no formal confirmations have been made, industry buzz hints at potential meetups again this time around if schedules align.
The singer is known for his deep appreciation of global cultures and has a steadily growing fan community in India.