Brandon King slams his second successive T20I fifty vs Australia

Albeit in a losing cause, West Indies opener Brandon King showcased his explosive batting in the third T20I of the five-match series against Australia at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts. He scored 62 runs en route to a 125-run opening stand with Shai Hope . However, the Aussies chased down the mammoth 215-run target as Tim David smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 37 balls, helping his team secure an unassailable lead in the five-match series. Here we decode King's performance.

1st innings King's half-century powers the home team West Indies had a strong start with a 125-run opening stand between Hope and King. The duo hit 12 sixes and scored at a strike rate of over 170. King batted with great aggression and completed his fifty off just 30 balls. However, Mitchell Owen brought an end to his stay in the 12th over. Hope went on to score a ton (102*) as WI finished at 214/4.

Career Second fifty on the bounce for King King smashed 62 off just 36 balls, having slammed three fours and six maximums. The batter, who smoked 51 runs in his preceding outing, has raced to 1,630 runs from 66 T20Is at 27.62. He slammed his 13th fifty. 901 of his runs have come at home at 29.06. Against Australia, he now owns 224 runs at 32 as this was his third fifty against them.