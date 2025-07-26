There's connection between SSR's death and my harassment: Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta , who spearheaded India's #MeToo movement in 2018, has once again spoken about the alleged harassment she's been facing for five years. In a recent interview with NDTV, she said that an emotional outburst caught on video was the result of a "long, painful experience." She also claimed that her case is connected to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput 's death.

Connection Connection to Rajput's death In a shocking revelation, Dutta said she was supposed to work with Rajput, who died by suicide in 2020. "I was supposed to do a film with Sushant Singh Rajput, and it gave me hope that an A-lister was willing to work with me," she said. "But even he died by suicide - and I believe there is a deeper connection between his death and the kind of harassment I've been facing."

Allegations Dutta details alleged harassment Dutta detailed a series of alleged manipulations and harassment she has faced. This included changes in her building's security without consent, forced entry into her home, and a maid who allegedly mixed unknown substances into her food. "All of this began after the #MeToo movement," she said.