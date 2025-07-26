Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Prabhas's 'Spirit' starts shooting in September

Casting changes Deepika Padukone exits, Dimri onboard Earlier this year, Spirit made headlines when Deepika Padukone left the project due to alleged disagreements over working hours and remuneration. Reports suggested that she was demanding a strict eight-hour workday, which the production team couldn't accommodate. Notably, Padukone hasn't yet released a statement regarding her exit from Spirit. After her exit, Dimri was brought on board as the female lead opposite Prabhas.

Production details Music for 'Spirit' already done; Prabhas asked to get lean Vanga has reportedly already completed the music for Spirit with composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The film is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. A source close to the project earlier revealed that Vanga has asked Prabhas to get a lean physique as he wants most stunts to be performed by him. The actor is excited about this challenge and is working closely with Vanga on his transformation.