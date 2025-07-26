Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Prabhas's 'Spirit' starts shooting in September
What's the story
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has confirmed that his upcoming film Spirit, featuring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri, will start shooting in September. The announcement was made during a recent conversation with actor Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri on the Sithara Entertainments YouTube channel. Vanga revealed that the filming schedule for Spirit will be continuous and uninterrupted once it begins.
Casting changes
Deepika Padukone exits, Dimri onboard
Earlier this year, Spirit made headlines when Deepika Padukone left the project due to alleged disagreements over working hours and remuneration. Reports suggested that she was demanding a strict eight-hour workday, which the production team couldn't accommodate. Notably, Padukone hasn't yet released a statement regarding her exit from Spirit. After her exit, Dimri was brought on board as the female lead opposite Prabhas.
Production details
Music for 'Spirit' already done; Prabhas asked to get lean
Vanga has reportedly already completed the music for Spirit with composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar. The film is backed by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. A source close to the project earlier revealed that Vanga has asked Prabhas to get a lean physique as he wants most stunts to be performed by him. The actor is excited about this challenge and is working closely with Vanga on his transformation.
Release date
'Spirit' expected to release in 2027
Spirit is among the most anticipated action dramas in Indian cinema and is expected to release in 2027. The film reportedly presents Prabhas in an unprecedented avatar. After wrapping up Spirit, Vanga will start working on Animal Park, the much-anticipated sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Animal. The franchise is headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.