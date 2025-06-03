Mani Ratnam defends Deepika Padukone's 'rightful demand' after 'Spirit' exit
What's the story
Deepika Padukone's rumored exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film, Spirit, has sparked a major controversy.
While many reports suggest the actor made several "unprofessional" demands, including an eight-hour workday, a ₹20cr fee, profit-sharing rights, and refused to deliver dialogues in Telugu, many industry insiders have come to her defense.
Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is the latest to support Padukone.
Ratnam's statement
'I'm glad she's in a position to ask for it'
Ratnam dismissed the backlash against Padukone's demands.
He told News18, "I think it is a rightful demand."
"I'm glad she's in a position to ask for it. I think as a filmmaker, you will take that into consideration when you cast."
"It is not an unreasonable thing to ask, but an absolute necessity."
Industry support
Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan also indirectly supported Padukone
Earlier, Ajay Devgn defended the eight-hour shift clause that Padukone allegedly insisted on. He highlighted the importance of work-life balance and motherhood.
He said, "Most of the honest filmmakers will not have a problem with it."
Also, Saif Ali Khan said, "I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, 'No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.'"
Casting change
Triptii Dimri replaced Padukone in 'Spirit'
Following reports of the exit, the filmmakers of Spirit officially announced Triptii Dimri as the new female lead opposite Prabhas.
After Animal, this marks her second collaboration with director Reddy Vanga.
Meanwhile, most recently, Padukone was seen in Kalki 2898 AD.
She hasn't made any official statements about the controversy yet, although Reddy Vanga did take an indirect dig.