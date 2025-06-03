Earlier, Ajay Devgn defended the eight-hour shift clause that Padukone allegedly insisted on. He highlighted the importance of work-life balance and motherhood.

He said, "Most of the honest filmmakers will not have a problem with it."

Also, Saif Ali Khan said, "I hate coming home and seeing the kids already asleep. That's not success. Success is being able to say, 'No, I need to go home now to catch that half hour with them.'"