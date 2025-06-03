Russia to deliver India's remaining S-400 missile systems by 2026
What's the story
Russia has confirmed its commitment to deliver the remaining units of the S-400 air defense system to India by 2025-2026.
The confirmation was made on Monday by Roman Babushkin, Russia's Deputy Chief of Mission in India.
"We heard that the S-400 performed very efficiently during the recent clashes between India and Pakistan," he said.
Deal details
S-400 deal and its significance
The S-400 Triumf missile system is a state-of-the-art air defense platform capable of engaging multiple aerial threats at long ranges.
India had signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five squadrons of this advanced system.
Three squadrons have already been delivered, with the remaining two expected within the next two years.
Collaboration expansion
Russia expresses openness to expand defense collaboration with India
Babushkin also hinted at expanding bilateral cooperation in air defense and anti-drone systems.
He said, "We are open for promotion of this partnership for the discussion of the expansion of dialogue on air defense systems."
This comes amid evolving regional threats, especially drone usage during cross-border skirmishes, that Babushkin underlined.
Counter-drone expertise
Russia's experience in counter-drone measures
Babushkin emphasized Russia's experience and technological advancements in counter-drone measures.
He said, "I think that our systems are being modernized constantly. I think it would be a joint interest from both sides how to counter this threat and lead to some other cooperation."
Anti-drone technology is already part of the ongoing India-Russia defense dialogue, Babushkin added.
Diplomatic visit
Possible visit of Russian Foreign Minister to India
In addition to defense collaboration, Babushkin also spoke about a possible visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to India.
He said, "The exact dates are not yet finalized,...We expect this month."
Earlier, NSA Ajit Doval was scheduled to visit Moscow to push for the swift delivery of the remaining S-400 systems, but the plan was called off after he was diagnosed with seasonal flu.
He was scheduled to visit Moscow from May 27 to May 29.