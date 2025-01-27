What's the story

The re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD), featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has been a massive success at the Indian box office.

Since its re-release on January 3, the film has earned a net collection of ₹21cr in India.

This feat makes YJHD the third highest-grossing re-release in India since 2000, behind Tumbbad and Ghilli.