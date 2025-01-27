'YJHD' becomes 3rd highest-grossing Indian re-release since 2000
What's the story
The re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (YJHD), featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, has been a massive success at the Indian box office.
Since its re-release on January 3, the film has earned a net collection of ₹21cr in India.
This feat makes YJHD the third highest-grossing re-release in India since 2000, behind Tumbbad and Ghilli.
Box office performance
'YJHD' re-release's impressive opening and audience demand
The re-released YJHD, directed by Ayan Mukerji and also starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Kanmani, had an impressive box office start.
It earned over ₹1.9cr on its opening day, marking the second-best start for a re-release film in India (after Tumbbad).
The film's strong performance continued with ₹6cr in its opening weekend and ₹13cr in its first week.
Success factors
'YJHD' re-release's success can be attributed to nostalgia, fan base
The success of YJHD's re-release can be credited to its nostalgic value and loyal fan following.
Even with little promotions on social media, the film went on to earn a total of ₹21cr net (₹25cr gross) on its re-run.
This surely turned out to be a big deal for Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film's production house.
Top earners
'Tumbbad' and 'Ghilli' hold top spots in re-release earnings
Notably, the top two spots for highest-grossing re-releases in India since 2000 are occupied by Tumbbad and Ghilli.
Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah, grossed an impressive ₹38cr (₹32cr net) in its second run.
The much-loved action drama Ghilli, starring Thalapathy Vijay, took the second position with ₹26.5cr earnings at the Indian box office after its 2023 re-release.