'Stranger Things' S05 may release in two parts: Report
What's the story
Netflix's beloved series Stranger Things will return with its fifth and final season in 2025.
While no official release date has been revealed yet, a report by What's On Netflix suggests that Netflix may choose a two-part release strategy like Season 4.
This comes after reports last week of fan accounts finding code hinting at a November 27, 2025, launch date for the new season.
Official stance
Netflix's response and potential release schedule
Netflix has neither confirmed nor denied these reports.
After the leak, the media page for Stranger Things was taken offline along with several other shows.
Despite the lack of official confirmation, sources told the portal that the split release could occur in October and November 2025.
However, the exact number of episodes in each drop remains currently unknown.
Release pattern
Split release strategy: A familiar approach for 'Stranger Things'
The split release strategy isn't new for Stranger Things.
Season 4 was released in a similar format in 2022, with seven episodes released in May and the remaining two on July 1.
This approach has been adopted by other shows as well and seems to work best with Netflix's biggest hits.
The speculated split release schedule could also coincide with Stranger Things Day on November 6, a day when Netflix traditionally releases new information about the show.
Production hurdles
Delays in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 production
The long wait for Stranger Things Season 5 has mostly been due to circumstances beyond Netflix's control.
Initially, the show was set to film in 2023, but the production was pushed back due to writers' and actors' strikes.
It filmed through most of 2024, from January to December.
Despite a smaller episode count, the scale of Season 5 has required extensive post-production work.
The show stars David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, and Finn Wolfhard, among others.