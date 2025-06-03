What's the story

The Tamil film industry is currently embroiled in a major controversy involving Dinesh Master, president of the Choreographers Union.

According to Sun News, he has been accused of embezzling ₹35 lakh during the production of Vijay's film Leo.

The allegations suggest that he diverted funds meant for choreography and took on the role of a fightmaster.

These actions have sparked widespread discontent within the industry, with calls for his removal and an investigation into financial misconduct.