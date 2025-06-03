Dinesh Master accused of ₹35L misuse in 'Leo'
What's the story
The Tamil film industry is currently embroiled in a major controversy involving Dinesh Master, president of the Choreographers Union.
According to Sun News, he has been accused of embezzling ₹35 lakh during the production of Vijay's film Leo.
The allegations suggest that he diverted funds meant for choreography and took on the role of a fightmaster.
These actions have sparked widespread discontent within the industry, with calls for his removal and an investigation into financial misconduct.
Assault claims
Allegations of assault and financial irregularities surface
Union members have accused Master of physically assaulting a Canadian dance artist, adding fuel to the fire.
The allegations of financial misconduct and assault have triggered public outrage on social media platforms.
Many choreographers believe that his misuse of power deprived other professionals of their fair share in the film's work and remuneration.
They claim to have strong evidence against him and are preparing for legal action.
Unethical transition
Master's controversial shift from choreography to stunt choreography
Another contentious issue is Master's sudden shift from choreography to stunt choreography, a shift many consider unethical.
Choreographers argue that he bypassed the Fight Masters Union, leveraging his influence to take on a role not meant for him.
This has led to tensions between choreographers and stunt professionals.
Call for action
Union members demand Master's removal and investigation
Union members have come together to demand Master's removal from his leadership position.
They are also demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged misuse of the Leo compensation and disciplinary action against those involved.
The incident has ignited widespread calls for transparency and ethical leadership within the film industry's technician unions.