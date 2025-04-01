Ranya Rao seeks bail from Karnataka High Court after arrest
What's the story
Kannada actor Ranya Rao has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking bail after she was arrested in a gold smuggling case last month.
The actor was arrested on March 3 and has been in the custody of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) since.
Her plea is likely to be heard this or next week after a sessions court denied her bail last week.
Arrest details
The actor's arrest and subsequent developments
Rao, the stepdaughter of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ramachandra Rao, was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.
On her arrival from Dubai, she was found carrying gold bars weighing 14.2kg and worth ₹14.65 crore.
DRI officials grew suspicious of her frequent visits to Dubai—she visited four times in just 15 days.
Court proceedings
Prosecution revealed Rao's admission to gold buying via hawala
During the sessions court hearing, the prosecution disclosed that Rao confessed to using hawala channels for buying gold.
The authorities have launched a judicial probe against her, hoping to uncover other possible financial irregularities.
The actor's associate Tarun Raj has been named as the second accused in the case.
He reportedly aided Rao in disposing of the smuggled gold through a merchant named Sahil Jain, who was arrested last week.
Investigation findings
Investigation revealed further details of the case
DRI lawyer Madhu Rao revealed Raj and the actor had traveled together to Dubai at least 26 times, frequently returning on the same day.
Sources say the actor hid some of the gold in her dress to avoid getting caught.
After her arrest, investigators raided her home and seized gold jewelry worth over ₹2 crore and cash worth ₹2.67 crore.
Father's statement
Meanwhile, Rao's father denied involvement in her alleged crime
Separately, Rao's stepfather has denied any involvement in her alleged crime.
Shocked and devastated at her arrest, Sr. Rao said there has been no "black mark" on his career and that he hasn't been in touch with his stepdaughter since her marriage four months ago.
The DGP also claimed ignorance about her and her husband Jatin Hukkeri's business dealings.
Inquiry report
No direct link found between Ramachandra and gold smuggling
A government inquiry revealed that while Ramachandra was aware of protocol assistance given to his stepdaughter, there was no evidence of his direct involvement in the alleged gold smuggling.
The report, submitted to the Karnataka government last Thursday, read, "He knew his daughter used the official car and protocol, but there was no evidence of their use in gold smuggling."
The report further clarified that the protocol assistance extended to the actor didn't absolve her of security checks.