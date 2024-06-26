In brief Simplifying... In brief Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has criticized the Tamil film industry for continuing to work with Vairamuthu, who she accused of sexual harassment in 2018.

Despite her allegations, the film 'Maharaja', which Vairamuthu was involved in, has been a box office success.

Film critic Meera also faced backlash for her negative review of the film, highlighting the industry's ongoing issues with misogyny. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chinmayi Sripaada criticizes Tamil industry for employing Vairamuthu

'Maharaja': Chinmayi Sripaada condemns makers for collaborating with MeToo-accused Vairamuthu

By Isha Sharma 02:59 pm Jun 26, 202402:59 pm

What's the story Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has publicly criticized the makers of the Tamil film Maharaja and the Tamil industry for their continued collaboration with lyricist Vairamuthu, whom she previously accused of sexual misconduct. Upon discovering that Vairamuthu had penned lyrics for Maharaja, Sripaada wrote on X on Tuesday night, "I sadly, just got to know Vairamuthu wrote the lyrics in Maharaja - a film that talks about rape and sexual abuse."

Industry response

Sripaada disheartened by Tamil industry's decision to work with Vairamuthu

Sripaada further expressed her disappointment at the Tamil industry's decision to continue working with Vairamuthu despite her allegations. She stated, "The Tamil Industry is the ONLY one in the WORLD to actually ban someone from working because I named their favorite molester." "I don't think I am going to watch it but I also just got to know a journalist like Asha Meera got harangued for stating what she felt about the film."

Twitter Post

Read the singer's statement here

Meera's experience

Context: Who is Meera, mentioned by Sripaada in her tweet

Film critic Meera gave a negative review of the film and wrote on X on June 14, "Nope. #Maharaja did not work for me at all." Following this, her replies were inundated with misogynistic replies, with trolls asking her knowledge and caliber as a film critic. One such comment reads, "I'm not a VJS fan but this girl gives the most absurd reviews in the name of progressive thinking. So I'm not surprised she is dissing this too."

Past allegations

Sripaada's previous accusations against Vairamuthu

Sripaada had accused Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her during a concert in Switzerland in 2005. Following these accusations in 2018, she was banned from the dubbing union due to her MeToo allegations about its president, actor Radha Ravi. Despite the controversy surrounding Vairamuthu, he continues to be involved in the Tamil film industry. Sripaada, meanwhile, is known for songs such as Hey Fakira and Maiyya Yashoda, among others.

Box office success

'Maharaja' performs well despite Sripaada's criticism

Despite Sripaada's public criticism, the Tamil film Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and starring Vijay Sethupathi, has performed well at the box office. The film was released in theatres on June 14 and has has reportedly grossed over ₹80 cr in India within just 10 days of its release. It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Abhirami.