'Maharaja': Chinmayi Sripaada condemns makers for collaborating with MeToo-accused Vairamuthu
Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has publicly criticized the makers of the Tamil film Maharaja and the Tamil industry for their continued collaboration with lyricist Vairamuthu, whom she previously accused of sexual misconduct. Upon discovering that Vairamuthu had penned lyrics for Maharaja, Sripaada wrote on X on Tuesday night, "I sadly, just got to know Vairamuthu wrote the lyrics in Maharaja - a film that talks about rape and sexual abuse."
Sripaada disheartened by Tamil industry's decision to work with Vairamuthu
Sripaada further expressed her disappointment at the Tamil industry's decision to continue working with Vairamuthu despite her allegations. She stated, "The Tamil Industry is the ONLY one in the WORLD to actually ban someone from working because I named their favorite molester." "I don't think I am going to watch it but I also just got to know a journalist like Asha Meera got harangued for stating what she felt about the film."
Read the singer's statement here
Context: Who is Meera, mentioned by Sripaada in her tweet
Film critic Meera gave a negative review of the film and wrote on X on June 14, "Nope. #Maharaja did not work for me at all." Following this, her replies were inundated with misogynistic replies, with trolls asking her knowledge and caliber as a film critic. One such comment reads, "I'm not a VJS fan but this girl gives the most absurd reviews in the name of progressive thinking. So I'm not surprised she is dissing this too."
Sripaada's previous accusations against Vairamuthu
Sripaada had accused Vairamuthu of sexually harassing her during a concert in Switzerland in 2005. Following these accusations in 2018, she was banned from the dubbing union due to her MeToo allegations about its president, actor Radha Ravi. Despite the controversy surrounding Vairamuthu, he continues to be involved in the Tamil film industry. Sripaada, meanwhile, is known for songs such as Hey Fakira and Maiyya Yashoda, among others.
'Maharaja' performs well despite Sripaada's criticism
Despite Sripaada's public criticism, the Tamil film Maharaja, directed by Nithilan Saminathan and starring Vijay Sethupathi, has performed well at the box office. The film was released in theatres on June 14 and has has reportedly grossed over ₹80 cr in India within just 10 days of its release. It also stars Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Abhirami.