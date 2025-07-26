3rd T20I: David slams record-breaking ton as Australia hammer WI

Tim David smashed a blistering 37-ball century, the fastest by an Australian in T20I history, to lead Australia to a stunning victory over West Indies in the third T20I of the five-game series. The match was played at Warner Park in St. Kitts. David's innings helped Australia chase down West Indies's total of 214/4 with 23 balls to spare. Earlier in the day, Shai Hope also slammed a hundred for WI. With this, the Aussies have clinched the series 3-0.

1st innings WI posted a strong total West Indies had a strong start with a 125-run opening stand between Shai Hope and Brandon King. The duo hit 12 sixes and scored at a strike rate of over 170. While King was dismissed for 62, Hope returned unbeaten on 102*. Their combined efforts meant the home team finished at 214/4. Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Owen, and Adam Zampa claimed one wicket apiece.

Chase details A steady start for the Aussies The Australian innings started on a positive note, with openers Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell scoring quick-fire 20s and adding 30 runs. However, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, and Jason Holder struck back in the PowerPlay overs to reduce the Aussies to 61/3. Despite the early wickets, Tim David kept Australia's scoring rate over 10 runs per over.

Match-winning partnership David propels Australia forward After Cameron Green's dismissal, David went on a six-hitting spree in the 10th over from Gudakesh Motie. He eventually became Australia's fastest half-centurion in T20Is, off just 16 balls with a four. David and Mitchell Owen formed an unbeaten match-winning partnership, scoring 128 runs together. Their combined efforts meant the Aussies (215/4) went past the line in just 16.1 overs.

Record David sets records with a 37-ball ton David completed his century in 37 balls, now the fastest for an Aussie in the format. Meanwhile, David also recorded the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian batter, reaching the feat in just 16 balls. David smoked six fours and 11 sixes en route to his 37-ball 102*. This was his maiden T20I ton, which has taken his tally to 1,303 runs from 56 T20Is at 36.19 (50s: 6). He now owns 253 T20I runs against WI at 126.50.

Owen Record stand with Owen After slamming a 27-ball fifty on his international debut, Owen played another solid hand. He smoked three sixes and two fours en route to his 36* off 16 balls. The 128*-run stand between him and David is the highest for an Australian pair for the fifth wicket or lower in T20Is. Meanwhile, Owen now owns 1,046 runs from 51 T20 games at 26.82 with his strike rate being 187.45. The tally includes three fifties and a couple of tons.

Hope Hope matches Chris Gayle's record Hope's 102* off 55 balls was laced with eight boundaries and six maximums. This was Hope's first-ever T20I century as Chris Gayle is the only other WI batter with tons across all three international formats. Hope has raced to 1,161 T20I runs at 30.55 (SR: 141.58). The tally now includes seven fifties besides a ton. 182 of his T20I runs have come against the Aussies at an average of 45.50. This was his second 50-plus score of the series.