'Get your act together': Trump warns Europe on immigration
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has warned European nations to take immediate action against what he termed a "horrible invasion" of immigration. Speaking to reporters in Scotland, Trump said many European countries are facing this issue and urged them to get their act together. He added that some leaders have successfully resisted the trend but are not getting enough credit for their efforts.
Border control
Trump boasts about his administration's efforts
Trump also took pride in his administration's efforts to curb illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border. He claimed that last month, there was no illegal entry into the United States and credited his administration for removing many people who shouldn't have been there. The United Nations estimated that around 87 million international migrants were residing in Europe as of 2020.
Policy backlash
Trump's hardline approach on immigration
Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has adopted a hardline approach on immigration. He has promised to oversee the largest deportation program in US history and has already deported thousands of undocumented immigrants. However, his tough stance on immigration has sparked protests across America, which is home to the world's largest immigrant population.
Upcoming meetings
Trump's Europe trip
During his trip to Europe, Trump is set to meet United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. His meeting with Starmer will be more of a celebration of an existing trade deal. He will stay at his Turnberry property in Scotland this weekend before heading to Aberdeen on Monday for the opening of another golf course named after his mother.