'Get your act together': Trump warns Europe on immigration

United States President Donald Trump has warned European nations to take immediate action against what he termed a "horrible invasion" of immigration. Speaking to reporters in Scotland, Trump said many European countries are facing this issue and urged them to get their act together. He added that some leaders have successfully resisted the trend but are not getting enough credit for their efforts.

Border control Trump boasts about his administration's efforts Trump also took pride in his administration's efforts to curb illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border. He claimed that last month, there was no illegal entry into the United States and credited his administration for removing many people who shouldn't have been there. The United Nations estimated that around 87 million international migrants were residing in Europe as of 2020.

Policy backlash Trump's hardline approach on immigration Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has adopted a hardline approach on immigration. He has promised to oversee the largest deportation program in US history and has already deported thousands of undocumented immigrants. However, his tough stance on immigration has sparked protests across America, which is home to the world's largest immigrant population.