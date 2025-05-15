'With government regarding terrorism': Shashi Tharoor after Congress pushback
What's the story
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has clarified that his recent comments on the India-Pakistan conflict were made in a personal capacity and not the official stance of his party.
"I am expressing my personal views as an Indian, as a proud citizen," he said when asked about the implications of his remarks.
This comes amid reports that some Congress leaders feel he has crossed the Lakshman Rekha (boundary) with his repeated comments on the conflict.
Uninformed
Tharoor unaware of Congress leaders' concerns
Tharoor said he was surprised at the reports, saying he knows of no such concerns among his party colleagues.
"I don't know where this comes from...I'm yet to be informed about it. So when I am informed, I will react to it," he said.
At the same time, he also asserted that he was speaking for himself.
"I am not a spokesperson for the party.....Whatever I have said, you may agree or disagree..., blame it on me individually," he said.
Defense
Tharoor defends his remarks as part of national discourse
Tharoor defended his comments as a contribution to an important national discourse, particularly at a time India needed to unite internationally.
He admitted that relatively little of India's side of the story was being heard in Europe, the Middle East and the US.
"When stations from those countries approached me, I felt it was my duty to give my point of view," he said.
Clarification
We are with the government: Tharoor
Tharoor also said that when it comes to terrorism, the country has to be united.
"Even on Pahalgam, the government has apparently identified at least three, possibly four, of the five perpetrators, and they have vowed they will go after these people whenever, wherever they will get them. And I'm 100 per cent supporting the government in making such a decision."
"Terrorism is a different matter. You go after the terrorists, we are with the government," he said.