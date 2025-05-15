What's the story

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has clarified that his recent comments on the India-Pakistan conflict were made in a personal capacity and not the official stance of his party.

"I am expressing my personal views as an Indian, as a proud citizen," he said when asked about the implications of his remarks.

This comes amid reports that some Congress leaders feel he has crossed the Lakshman Rekha (boundary) with his repeated comments on the conflict.