Patel also warned if the airport authorities fail to respond in the given time, Shiv Sena will start Ugr Andolan with 10,000 people.

Celebi handles about 70% of ground operations at Mumbai Airport, including passenger services, load control, flight operations and cargo handling.

It also provides passenger and cargo handling services in nine airports in India, including Delhi.

Arjun Kandhari of the Shiv Sena youth wing said allowing a Turkish company to operate in India is a national security issue.