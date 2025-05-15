Why Turkish ground-handling firm 'Celebi' is facing Shiv Sena's heat
What's the story
Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction has given Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport 10 days to end its contract with Turkish ground-handling giant Celebi NAS Airport Services.
Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, who led the protest, slammed Turkey for backing Pakistan amid rising tensions with India.
Under the leadership of Shinde, we will work to shut down all (Turkish) companies operating in Mumbai, Patel said.
Protest escalation
Call for 'Ugr Andolan' if demands are not met
Patel also warned if the airport authorities fail to respond in the given time, Shiv Sena will start Ugr Andolan with 10,000 people.
Celebi handles about 70% of ground operations at Mumbai Airport, including passenger services, load control, flight operations and cargo handling.
It also provides passenger and cargo handling services in nine airports in India, including Delhi.
Arjun Kandhari of the Shiv Sena youth wing said allowing a Turkish company to operate in India is a national security issue.
Import boycott
Boycott of Turkish imports gaining momentum in India
The protest against Celebi is a part of a wider campaign in India against the country over its support for Pakistan during India's 'Operation Sindoor.'
Apple growers and fruit traders from Himachal Pradesh and Ghaziabad have also stood up against Turkey's actions.
The Himalayan Apple Growers Society has urged PM Narendra Modi to ban Turkish apple imports and implement stricter quality checks on imported fruits.
India imported Turkish apples worth about $92 million last year.
Company profile
Celebi Aviation's presence and operations in India
Responding to the backlash, Celebi said it has no political affiliation or alignment.
"Our business in India is truly an Indian business and is headed and managed by Indian citizens. All our investments were made through Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearances as per FDI norms and none of the board directors are Turkish nationals as is being alleged," Tauseef Khan, the CEO of its ground handling operations in India, said in a letter to Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (MIAL).
Firm
Celebi handles about 58,000 flights
Istanbul (Turkey)-based Celebi Aviation has been functioning at the Mumbai International Airport since 2008.
The firm offers end-to-end services such as wheelchair assistance, ramps, passenger and cargo handling, and warehouse and bridge operations.
In India, it handles about 58,000 flights and 540,000 tons of cargo every year.
Apart from Mumbai, it has presence in Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai.