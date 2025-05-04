What's the story

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26, has brought focus on an earlier intel alert.

A few days before the mishap, security agencies had issued a warning of a possible threat to tourists.

Following the alert, security was beefed up around Srinagar's Zabarwan range foothills.

However, despite extensive searches by security forces on Srinagar's outskirts after the alert, nothing major was uncovered before the attack on April 22.