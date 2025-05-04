Pahalgam attack preceded by intelligence alert on potential terror threat
What's the story
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26, has brought focus on an earlier intel alert.
A few days before the mishap, security agencies had issued a warning of a possible threat to tourists.
Following the alert, security was beefed up around Srinagar's Zabarwan range foothills.
However, despite extensive searches by security forces on Srinagar's outskirts after the alert, nothing major was uncovered before the attack on April 22.
Security concerns
Intelligence warned of potential attack on PM Modi's visit
The intelligence alert also suggested a possible threat to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his planned visit to the valley last month.
He was supposed to inaugurate the maiden train service from Katra to Srinagar. However, unexpected weather forced the Prime Minister to reschedule his visit.
Officials said Pakistan is unhappy about this new railway link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of India, according to PTI.
Pre-emptive measures
Security agencies had intelligence, anticipated attack: Official
A senior official told the Indian Express that police top brass, including the Director General of Police, had been deployed in the Valley for days before the attack.
"They (security agencies, including J&K Police) had intelligence. They were anticipating an attack," the official said.
The authorities suspected a hotel on Srinagar's outskirts would be targeted, as previous civilian casualties had occurred mostly in South Kashmir.