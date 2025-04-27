'No one can deter...': Himanta Sarma on Bilawal Bhutto's threats
What's the story
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his remarks about India.
Sarma said, "No one can deter India from taking decisive revenge" for the terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K.
He reiterated India's counter-terrorism commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "We will hunt down terror and destroy terror infrastructure wherever it exists in the world."
Critique
Sarma criticizes Bilawal Bhutto's rhetoric
Sarma posted a video of Zardari speaking to a crowd in Sukkur, claiming the Indus belonged to Pakistan.
Sarma condemned Zardari's remarks, calling him an "unworthy son" who speaks so despite his family's sacrifices.
He reiterated India's stance on national security and territorial rights: "The waters of the Indus are ours—and they shall remain ours, unchallenged and eternal."
Zardari's statement
Bilawal Bhutto asserts Indus belongs to Pakistan
Pakistan People's Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that the Indus River is Pakistan's rightful property.
He said the Indus Waters Treaty was evidence of how India accepted this claim.
Addressing an event in Sukkur, he said, "I would like to stand here in Sukkur by the Indus and tell India that the Indus is ours and will remain ours."
Attack aftermath
Terror attack in Pahalgam escalates tensions
The recent terror attack in Pahalgam has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.
Terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22, in Baisaran near Pahalgam.
Following the incident, India has announced strong punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and shutting down the integrated check post at the Attari border.