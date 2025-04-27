What's the story

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized Pakistani politician Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his remarks about India.

Sarma said, "No one can deter India from taking decisive revenge" for the terror attack in Pahalgam, J&K.

He reiterated India's counter-terrorism commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying, "We will hunt down terror and destroy terror infrastructure wherever it exists in the world."