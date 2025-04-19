What's the story

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has thrown a challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The CM dared Shah to win the upcoming 2026 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, adding he can even rope in the help of "his aides."

Speaking at an event in Tiruvallur, Stalin expressed disbelief at Shah's strategy of using alliances with certain parties to win elections.

"Do you believe you can win by intimidating....and forming alliances with traitorous collaborators? Bring all your allies," he said.