'Bring...all your aides': Stalin dares Shah to win TN elections
What's the story
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has thrown a challenge to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The CM dared Shah to win the upcoming 2026 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, adding he can even rope in the help of "his aides."
Speaking at an event in Tiruvallur, Stalin expressed disbelief at Shah's strategy of using alliances with certain parties to win elections.
"Do you believe you can win by intimidating....and forming alliances with traitorous collaborators? Bring all your allies," he said.
Opposition critique
Stalin's remarks on opposition parties
By alliance, Stalin was referring to the recent reunion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and DMK's rival AIADMK.
"We are well aware of the kind of intimidation and underhanded tactics you will employ in the coming year before elections — and so are the people of this nation."
"We are not the kind of people who yield to such pressure....no 'Shah' can rule here," Stalin said.
The AIADMK had rejoined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last week.
State rights defense
Stalin stands firm on state rights
This year, Stalin has led several attacks against the BJP-led Union government, including delimitation, NEET exemption for TN, the three-language policy, education, and share of central taxation, and even won a Supreme Court appeal on governors' powers.
His party, DMK, is also among those challenging the (Amendment) Act in the Supreme Court.
He added that the Supreme Court's recent landmark decision against governors' powers following the DMK government's legal struggle has revealed to all Indians the "power" of DMK.
Response to Modi
CM Stalin's response to PM Modi
Stalin also responded to PM Narendra Modi's recent claim during his visit to Rameswaram, where he alleged that "TN is crying for funds."
"Did you not, during your tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, accuse the Union Government of using governors to interfere and discriminate in fund allocation to opposition-ruled states?"
"I am not lamenting, nor am I someone who begs at others' feet," he asserted.