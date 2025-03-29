16 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh encounter, 2 security personnel injured
What's the story
At least 16 Naxals were killed in a major anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday.
The operation, which is still underway, has also resulted in two security personnel sustaining minor injuries.
Kiran Chavan, Sukma district Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the encounter broke out in the forested region near Upampalli Kerlapal, along the Sukma-Dantewada border.
Operation details
Operation launched based on intelligence reports
The District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) joint operation was launched on Friday based on specific intel about Maoist presence in the Kerlapal area.
Security forces are also combing the encounter site and adjoining forest areas.
Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj P said a large cache of firearms has been recovered from the site, including an AK-47 rifle, SLR, INSAS rifle, .303 rifle, and explosives.
Government response
Home Minister Amit Shah lauds operation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the operation on social media site X, saying 16 Naxalites have been neutralized by security agencies and a huge cache of automatic weapons recovered.
He reiterated the Centre's commitment to "eradicate Naxalism before March 31, 2026," under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.
Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Friday, a jawan was injured and hospitalized after an improvised explosive Device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Narayanpur district.
Twitter Post
Home Minister Amit Shah's post on X
Another strike on Naxalism!— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2025
Our security agencies have neutralised 16 Naxalites and recovered a massive cache of automatic weapons in an operation in Sukma.
Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, we are resolved to eradicate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026.…