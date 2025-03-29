What's the story

At least 16 Naxals were killed in a major anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday.

The operation, which is still underway, has also resulted in two security personnel sustaining minor injuries.

Kiran Chavan, Sukma district Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the encounter broke out in the forested region near Upampalli Kerlapal, along the Sukma-Dantewada border.