Maharashtra school timings revised amid heat wave
What's the story
Amid the continuing heat wave, Maharashtra's School Education department has asked all schools to run only during mornings.
According to the circular, primary schools will be from 7:00am to 11:15am and secondary institutions from 7:00am to 11:45am.
This order is applicable to all schools in the state, irrespective of whether they are privately run or government-managed.
Reason
Regions with high temperatures prompted the decision
Soaring temperatures in Vidharbha and Kalyan Rural, where it reached up to 40 degrees Celsius, prompted the decision to change school timings.
A School Education department representative said these areas, along with Thane Rural and Pune, have been witnessing poor attendance in the afternoons.
The trend was a major factor behind the government's decision to change school timings in Maharashtra.
Measures
Guidelines to mitigate heat wave impact on students
The new school timings are in line with the latest guidelines issued by the central government in view of heat waves.
On Friday, Maharashtra's School Education Department also released a circular with measures for school administrations to reduce the effects of heat waves on students' health.
Prohibiting outdoor or physical activities, avoiding classes in open areas, ensuring fans in classrooms are working, and providing cold water to students are some of the suggestions.
Implementation issues
Schools face challenges in adapting to new order
Schools running on a 'two-session' basis might find it difficult to implement the new order.
A trustee of a similar school vented out frustration, saying the lack of space forces most schools to take classes in two sessions.
They haven't been provided any direction by the government on how to handle this.
Parents, too, are victims of these changes as they have to reschedule their children's commute according to the new timetable.
Collaboration
Parents and school managements are encouraged to collaborate
Despite concerns, a department official said school management can decide according to local conditions, in consultation with the local education officer and parents.
This approach encourages collaboration between parents, the respective school management, and authorities to ensure students' well-being during the heat wave.
The decision to revise school timings has been welcomed by many, including Mahendra Ganpule from the Maharashtra State Principals Association, who noted that there will now be uniformity in timings across all schools in Maharashtra.