Eid-ul-Fitr 2025: Date, time, and significance of the festival
Eid-ul-Fitr is an important festival that marks the end of Ramadan and the beginning of Shawwal.
It will be celebrated on March 31 or April 1 in India. The date depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.
This year, Ramadan started in India on March 2 after the new crescent moon was seen on March 1.
Moon sighting
Importance of moon sighting for Eid-ul-Fitr
Eid date depends on the moon: the starting date of any lunar (Hijri) month is different depending on when local religious bodies see the new moon.
This year, Ramadan started on March 1 in Saudi Arabia.
If the crescent is seen in India after Maghrib prayers on March 30, Eid will be on March 31. If the crescent is not seen on March 30, then Eid will be on April 1.
Festival importance
Eid al-Fitr's significance and global observance
Eid-ul-Fitr or 'festival of breaking the fast' celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy fasting month of Muslims across the globe.
It is a time for spiritual reflection, prayers, and gratitude to Allah for the strength to observe fast.
Eid will be celebrated on March 30 in Saudi Arabia if the crescent moon is sighted on March 29 after Maghrib prayers. If not, it will be observed on March 31.