India has lodged a strong diplomatic protest to Bangladesh over the abduction and murder of Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a prominent leader of the Hindu minority in northern Bangladesh.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) slammed the interim government of Muhammad Yunus for not protecting minority communities.

"This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity," India's MEA said.