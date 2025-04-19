What's the story

In a shocking incident, two workers of an ice cream factory in Chhattisgarh were allegedly tortured severely by their employer and his aide on suspicion of theft.

The victims - Abhishek Bhambi and Vinod Bhambi, hailing from Rajasthan's Bhilwara district - were reportedly stripped, given electric shocks, and had their nails pulled out by the factory owner Chhotu Gurjar and his aide, Mukesh Sharma.