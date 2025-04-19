Chhattisgarh factory workers electrocuted, nails pulled out over theft allegations
What's the story
In a shocking incident, two workers of an ice cream factory in Chhattisgarh were allegedly tortured severely by their employer and his aide on suspicion of theft.
The victims - Abhishek Bhambi and Vinod Bhambi, hailing from Rajasthan's Bhilwara district - were reportedly stripped, given electric shocks, and had their nails pulled out by the factory owner Chhotu Gurjar and his aide, Mukesh Sharma.
Aftermath
Victims escape, file complaint
The incident took place on April 14 at the factory in Khaprabhatti area under Civil Lines police station limits.
After their ordeal, the victims managed to escape and reach their hometown in Bhilwara, from where they complained at the Gulabpura police station.
The Rajasthan Police then registered a "zero" FIR, which allows victims to file complaints at any police station, and sent it to Korba police for action.
Ongoing case
Victims detail incident, police continue investigation
Subsequently, a case was lodged at Korba's Civil Lines police station against Gurjar and Sharma on Friday.
One of the victims, Bhambhi, said he had sought a ₹20,000 advance from his employer for the installation of his vehicle.
When the owner refused, he stated his intention to quit the job, which enraged the accused and assaulted both employees.
No arrests have been made yet.