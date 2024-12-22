Summarize Simplifying... In short In a bizarre incident, a car flipped eight times en route from Nagaur to Bikaner, yet all passengers emerged unscathed.

The passengers, unfazed, walked into a nearby showroom and requested tea.

The cause of the accident, suspected to be high speed, is under investigation.

The accident occurred on Thursday night

Car flips 8 times; passengers casually exit, ask for tea

By Snehil Singh 05:35 pm Dec 22, 202405:35 pm

What's the story In a miraculous incident in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, five passengers escaped unhurt after their SUV flipped eight times. The accident occurred on Bikaner Road, in front of a Honda showroom, late Thursday. The car was seen spiraling out of control at high speed before crashing into the showroom's main gate and coming to rest upside-down.

Unusual aftermath

Passengers emerge unscathed, request tea post-accident

Despite the crash being so severe, all passengers came out unscathed. While the driver jumped out while the car was still flipping, others came out after it stopped. In a surprising turn of events, they walked into the showroom and asked for tea. "No one was hurt...not even a single scratch. As soon as they entered, they asked for tea," an official from the showroom recounted.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway to determine cause of accident

The group was on their way from Nagaur to Bikaner when the accident took place. While high speed has been highlighted to have played a major role, the exact cause is still under investigation. The incident has since gone viral due to its miraculous outcome and unusual and perhaps light aftermath.