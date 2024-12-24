Summarize Simplifying... In short A 15-year-old girl in Rajasthan was kidnapped near her school, with the incident caught on CCTV.

The girl's father, who had previously lodged a complaint against her husband and others for dowry harassment, fears this will disrupt her education.

A 15-year-old girl was abducted near her school in Deeg district of Rajasthan on Monday evening

Rajasthan: 15-year-old girl kidnapped near school, shots fired

What's the story A 15-year-old girl was abducted near her school in Deeg district of Rajasthan on Monday evening. The incident was carried out by three to four people in a sports utility vehicle (SUV), who fired shots to prevent locals from intervening. No one was injured in the gunfire. The victim's father has accused her in-laws of planning the kidnapping, after a dispute over dowry demands.

Accusations made

Father accuses in-laws of orchestrating daughter's abduction

The girl's father lodged a police complaint against her husband, brother-in-law and two others at Pahari police station. He said his daughter got married last year but returned home due to dowry harassment. Kaman circle officer Girraj Meena confirmed the details of the abduction, saying "three to four people arrived in a four-wheeler and abducted her on gunpoint."

Video evidence

CCTV footage captures abduction, sparks political criticism

The incident was caught on CCTV in Deeg district's Pahari area. In a video clip, two men can be seen getting out of a white Sumo vehicle, seizing the girl, and dragging her into the car. The kidnapping has drawn criticism from Congress over law and order in Rajasthan, especially in Bharatpur region which is Chief Minister Mohan Lal Sharma's home district.

Investigation underway

Police teams deployed to locate kidnappers

Officer Meena said three police teams have been deployed to trace the kidnappers. The girl's father was worried about her education as she was supposed to appear for an exam on Tuesday. He stressed "her future will be ruined if she cannot continue the education." The marriage was in accordance with the Aata Sata tradition, where brides are exchanged between families.