Summarize Simplifying... In short A woman in Karnataka, Bhagyashree, is in critical condition after receiving a severe electric shock at a bus stop.

The shock was caused by a loose electric cable that touched the bus she was boarding.

Despite initial difficulties due to sparking, she and her son were rescued and rushed to the hospital, and a complaint has been lodged against the local electricity department.

The incident took place at 9:21am

Karnataka: Woman critical after electric shock at bus stop

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:49 pm Dec 24, 202402:49 pm

What's the story A 34-year-old woman identified as Bhagyashree from Karnataka's Kalburgi is battling for her life after she was severely electrocuted while helping her son board a school bus. The incident took place at 9:21am and was recorded on CCTV camera. The video shows Bhagyashree collapsing suddenly with sparks flying from her body as she approached the bus.

Rescue delay

Electric shock deters bystanders from helping woman

The CCTV footage also shows bystanders trying to help Bhagyashree but retreating due to several sparks. One man in particular is seen moving away after a large spark. The bus driver was eventually asked to move the vehicle forward, enabling the rescue of Bhagyashree and her son. Both were rushed to a hospital for immediate medical attention following this incident.

Incident cause

Investigation reveals cause of electric shock

Police investigations into the incident found that an electric cable hanging near the bus stop touched the vehicle. This resulted in Bhagyashree receiving a severe electric shock when she touched the bus. Her family has since lodged a police complaint against the electricity department in Kalburgi over this incident.