Summarize Simplifying... In short A three-year-old girl named Chetna is trapped in a 700-feet borewell in Rajasthan for over 19 hours.

Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force, are working tirelessly, using techniques like the 'hook method' after initial attempts failed.

Medical staff are on standby, and the area is secured for safety as the rescue operation continues. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The girl fell into the borewell on Monday

Rajasthan: 3-year-old girl stuck in 700-feet borewell for 19 hours

By Snehil Singh 02:28 pm Dec 24, 202402:28 pm

What's the story A three-year-old girl, Chetna, fell into a 700-foot-deep borewell while playing outside her home on her father's farm in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district on Monday. She got stuck at a depth of 15 feet initially but later slipped further down to 150 feet. The incident was witnessed by her elder sister, Kavya, who immediately alerted their family and the police were informed.

Rescue efforts

Rescue operations underway to save trapped toddler

Rescue operations started immediately after the incident was reported, with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local authorities involved. A camera was inserted into the borewell to monitor Chetna's condition, and oxygen is being supplied through a pipe. Efforts are also being made to provide food to the trapped child.

Rescue challenges

'Hook technique' to be used after initial rescue attempt fails

Initially, the rescue team had tried an umbrella technique with a ring to secure Chetna, but it failed due to the limited space around her body. NDRF Commandant Yogesh Meena said, "We attempted to rescue her using an umbrella technique with a ring, but the ring got stuck in the fabric and failed to grip her properly." Now, officials plan to use a 'hook technique' as an alternative method.

Ongoing efforts

Excavation and preparations for 'hook technique' in progress

Excavation near the borewell is underway with the help of a JCB machine. However, excavating 150 feet is deemed unfeasible and would take about a week. Hence, preparations are being made for the hook technique as an alternative rescue method. The rescue operation involves 25 NDRF personnel, 15 SDRF members, and 40 police officers from various departments.

Safety measures

Medical staff on standby, area barricaded for safety

The health department is also on-site with medical staff including a pediatrician and anesthesia specialists. The borewell had been left open as preparations were being made to cover it later that day. The area has been barricaded by police for safety reasons. Despite ongoing efforts by the large team, Chetna remains trapped as of Tuesday evening.