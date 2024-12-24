Summarize Simplifying... In short In Maharashtra, India, farmers are protesting a significant drop in onion prices, which have fallen by ₹2,000 per quintal in the last 10 days.

They blame the 20% export duty on onions, which was intended to stabilize prices but has instead worsened their financial situation.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has called on the central government to remove this duty, highlighting the additional challenges of unseasonal rains and climate change that have led to surplus crops and forced farmers to sell at lower rates. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The farmer was taken into custody by police

Maharashtra: Farmer garlands minister with onions to protest price drop

By Snehil Singh 01:46 pm Dec 24, 202401:46 pm

What's the story In a bizarre protest against falling onion prices, a Maharashtra farmer garlanded state Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane with onions. The incident took place at a religious function in Chirai village when Rane was addressing the crowd. The protesting farmer, who is an onion producer, was taken into custody by police as he tried to speak on the mic.

Price plunge

Onion prices drop, farmers' distress intensifies

The protest highlights the increasing unrest among farmers due to a steep fall in onion prices. In the last 10 days, onion prices have fallen by ₹2,000/quintal. Farmers claim that the 20% export duty on onions has not helped in stabilizing prices, thus aggravating their economic misery. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has requested the central government to scrap this export duty to ease farmers' financial burden.

Duty debate

Deputy CM calls for removal of export duty

In a letter to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Pawar emphasized the plight of onion farmers in Nashik, a key onion-producing district. He said that "the arrival of fresh crops has led to a surplus in agricultural markets," compelling farmers to sell their produce at lower rates. The average rate now stands at about ₹2,400 per quintal.

Climate impact

Unseasonal rains, climate change add to farmers' woes

Pawar also highlighted the additional difficulties of unseasonal rains and climate change, which have further hurt onion growers and caused huge losses. While attending the Winter Session of the state legislature in Nagpur, he stressed the need for immediate action to tackle these economic challenges. The export duty on onions was first imposed earlier this year to stabilize domestic prices but has been criticized for its ineffectiveness.