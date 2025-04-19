Underworld don Muthappa Rai's son shot at in Karnataka; hospitalized
What's the story
Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don N Muthappa Rai, was shot at near his residence in Karnataka's Bidadi.
The shooting happened between 1:00am and 1:30am on Saturday morning when he was traveling to Bengaluru from Bidadi, Ramanagara SP Srinivas Gowda said.
Police reports said unidentified assailants shot at his car when he was traveling with his gunman.
Attack specifics
Incident details and injuries
Rai was sitting in the backseat of his car, accompanied by his gunman, when a bullet struck the car.
The bullet went through the driver's seat, injuring both Rai and the driver.
Police have confirmed a case has been registered in the matter and are working to nab those involved in this attack.
Rai is undergoing treatment at Bengaluru's Manipal Hospital after the shooting.
Twitter Post
Visuals from the crime scene
#WATCH | Ramanagara, Karnataka: Ricky Rai, son of late gangster and founder of pro-Kannada organisation Jaya Karnataka, Muthappa Rai, was shot at by unidentified assailants near his residence in Bidadi, Ramanagara district, at around 1:30 am today. He has been referred to… pic.twitter.com/925gBzAka2— ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025
Health update
Rai is the son of the late gangster and founder of the pro-Kannada organization Jaya Karnataka, Muthappa.
Starting out as a local bank worker, he was lured into criminality after he opened a cabaret business on Brigade Road. A Deccan Herald report claims Rai resorted to violence to defend his bar from goons.
Rai rose to fame after his men assassinated rival criminal MP Jayaraj.
It was after the 1989 murder that Rai became a household name, the report writes.