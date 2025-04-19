What's the story

Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don N Muthappa Rai, was shot at near his residence in Karnataka's Bidadi.

The shooting happened between 1:00am and 1:30am on Saturday morning when he was traveling to Bengaluru from Bidadi, Ramanagara SP Srinivas Gowda said.

Police reports said unidentified assailants shot at his car when he was traveling with his gunman.