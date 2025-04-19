What's the story

India will receive eight Cheetahs from Botswana in a two-phase translocation process.

The first batch of four Cheetahs will arrive by May, revealed officials of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) at a recent review meeting on the Cheetah project in Bhopal.

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav were present at the meeting.