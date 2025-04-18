What's the story

Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, got married to Sambhav Jain, her batchmate at IIT Delhi, on Friday.

The marriage was held at Delhi's Kapurthala House, a historic location that was earlier owned by the Maharaja of Kapurthala.

The close-knit event was attended by family and friends, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.