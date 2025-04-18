Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita marries her college friend
What's the story
Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, got married to Sambhav Jain, her batchmate at IIT Delhi, on Friday.
The marriage was held at Delhi's Kapurthala House, a historic location that was earlier owned by the Maharaja of Kapurthala.
The close-knit event was attended by family and friends, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
Personal journey
Harshita Kejriwal: A profile
Harshita is the eldest child of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal.
She has a younger brother, Pulkit, who is also studying at IIT Delhi.
She completed her Chemical Engineering at IIT Delhi in 2018. It was here that she met her life partner, Jain.
After she graduated, Harshita started her career as an Associate Consultant with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) at Gurugram.
Career path
Harshita's professional journey and entrepreneurial venture
Recently, she has co-founded a startup, 'Basil Health' with her now husband Jain.
The concept of this venture was reportedly inspired by Harshita's own fight against unhealthy eating while working as a consultant.
Apart from her career, Harshita has also been involved in her father's political journey, like campaigning for the AAP.
The couple got engaged on April 17 at the Shangri-La hotel in Delhi. They will reportedly host their reception on April 20.
Twitter Post
Check out the wedding pics
Former Delhi chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's and Sunita Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal got married to Sansar Jain, who was Harshita's batch mate at IIT Delhi. @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty @AAPDelhi #Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/GBGrLcnppv— Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) April 18, 2025