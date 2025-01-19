What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the property cards distributed under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme will unlock economic activity worth over ₹100 lakh crore.

The PM made the announcement during an event where over 65 lakh property cards were distributed to owners in over 50,000 villages across 230 districts.

Launched in 2020, the SVAMITVA scheme aims to provide legal property documents to rural residents through drone surveys.