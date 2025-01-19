Pune tourist, pilot killed in Goa paragliding accident
What's the story
A 27-year-old woman from Pune and a 26-year-old pilot were killed in a paragliding accident at Querim plateau in North Goa on Saturday.
The victims have been identified as Shivani Dabale, the tourist from Pune, Maharashtra, and Suman Nepali, the pilot hailing from Nepal.
The tragic incident occurred between 4:30pm and 5:00pm during a tandem flight when one of the cables allegedly snapped mid-flight.
Investigation underway
Paragliding accident details and ongoing investigation
The cable malfunction led to the paraglider losing balance and crashing into rocks from a great height.
Both Dabale and Nepali suffered severe injuries in the crash and were declared dead on arrival at the hospital they were taken to.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident, with inquest proceedings underway.
Legal action
Adventure sports company owner booked by police
Shekhar Raizada, the owner of the adventure sports company involved in the incident, has been booked under Section 105 of BNS, 2023 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
The police allege that Raizada knowingly allowed his pilot to conduct paragliding activities without obtaining necessary permissions or a valid license.
This oversight is believed to have directly contributed to the fatal accident.