A 27-year-old woman from Pune and a 26-year-old pilot were killed in a paragliding accident at Querim plateau in North Goa on Saturday.

The victims have been identified as Shivani Dabale, the tourist from Pune, Maharashtra, and Suman Nepali, the pilot hailing from Nepal.

The tragic incident occurred between 4:30pm and 5:00pm during a tandem flight when one of the cables allegedly snapped mid-flight.