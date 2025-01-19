What's the story

Dense fog enveloped Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, causing major disruptions in train timings. Over 41 trains were delayed due to the weather, with some running over three hours late.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed dense fog across the region and predicted this cold spell would continue.

Moderate foggy conditions are likely till January 21, followed by light rain/thundershowers on January 22 and 23.