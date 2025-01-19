Dense fog disrupts Delhi-NCR, 41 trains delayed
Dense fog enveloped Delhi-NCR on Sunday morning, causing major disruptions in train timings. Over 41 trains were delayed due to the weather, with some running over three hours late.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observed dense fog across the region and predicted this cold spell would continue.
Moderate foggy conditions are likely till January 21, followed by light rain/thundershowers on January 22 and 23.
Air pollution
Foggy conditions worsen Delhi's air quality
The dense fog also impacted the DND flyway area and worsened Delhi's air quality.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeted to 335, a "very poor" level according to the Sameer app. This was a major drop from Saturday's 248.
Despite the varying air quality levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) recently removed Stage-III restrictions under its Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after AQI levels improved earlier.
Weather impact
Cold weather forces homeless to seek shelter
The cold has driven many homeless to night shelters. Authorities are keeping a close watch to ensure enough arrangements are made.
Outside Delhi, dense fog is likely in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, and eastern Uttar Pradesh during night and early morning hours.
Northern Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will continue to remain under a cold spell with below-average maximum temperatures till the weekend.
Weather update
Southern states experience intermittent rainfall
Meanwhile, southern states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh are facing intermittent rainfall.
Coastal Tamil Nadu is likely to see isolated thunderstorms with peak rainfall intensity over the weekend, particularly in southern districts.
Amid prevailing winter conditions, authorities across affected regions continue to take precautionary measures, such as to mitigate weather impacts on daily life.