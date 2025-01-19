What's the story

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging financial irregularities in the construction of statues during Mayawati's tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2012.

The PIL, filed by advocates Ravi Kant and Sukumar in 2009, accused Mayawati and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of misusing public funds for these constructions.

The petitioners sought to halt further construction, remove existing statues, and initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged fund misuse.