Why SC dismissed PIL in 'memorial scam' involving Mayawati, BSP
What's the story
The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging financial irregularities in the construction of statues during Mayawati's tenure as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2007 to 2012.
The PIL, filed by advocates Ravi Kant and Sukumar in 2009, accused Mayawati and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of misusing public funds for these constructions.
The petitioners sought to halt further construction, remove existing statues, and initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the alleged fund misuse.
Ruling details
SC deems PIL 'infructuous,' cites completed constructions
The Supreme Court bench, which included Justices BV Nagarathna and SC Sharma, ruled that the reliefs sought were "infructuous" since the constructions were already completed.
The bench observed that removing the statues would require additional public funds.
This ruling comes despite earlier guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the use of public funds for constructing statues and memorials.
ECI guidelines
ECI's stance on statue construction and electoral fairness
In April 2009, the ECI wrote that putting up images of political leaders in government buildings could disrupt electoral fairness.
However, when Kant and Sukumar approached the ECI to freeze BSP's elephant symbol and disqualify Mayawati from elections, it ruled in October 2010 that these actions didn't constitute constitutional grounds for disqualification.
The commission accepted the statues were approved by the state Legislature and said it wasn't within its purview to determine if BSP misused its position during non-election times.
Investigation progress
Ongoing investigations into the 'memorial scam'
Investigations into the alleged scam are ongoing, based on UP Lokayukta court findings initiated in 2013.
The court indicted several but cleared Mayawati. It reported over ₹1,400 crore misappropriated from public funds for memorial construction.
The UP Vigilance Department registered a complaint in 2014, based on Lokayukta findings, and continues its investigation.
Notices were sent to indicted ministers in 2021, and a disproportionate assets case was registered against a former managing director involved in the scam in January 2024.