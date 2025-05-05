'Your desire will...happen': Rajnath Singh issues warning amid India-Pakistan tension
What's the story
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reiterated India's resolve to give it back to anyone threatening its sovereignty. This comes after tensions escalated with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26.
"It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country," Singh said at a Delhi event on Sunday.
He also assured, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "what you desire will certainly happen."
Military directives
Modi grants 'complete operational freedom' to Indian armed forces
After the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi has given "complete operational freedom" to the Indian Armed Forces, according to India Today TV reports.
This order is consistent with previous responses to similar threats, including the surgical strikes and Balakot airstrikes in retaliation for the 2016 Uri terror attack and 2019 Pulwama attack, respectively.
PM Modi has also vowed that perpetrators of these attacks will be identified and punished thoroughly.
Anti-terror stance
Singh emphasizes India's resolve against terror threats
In retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, Singh said India will hit not just those who executed the attack but also the masterminds.
"We will not only reach out to those who have perpetrated this incident. We will also reach out to those who, sitting behind the scenes, have conspired to commit such nefarious acts on the soil of India," he said.
He reiterated India's stand against terrorism and its zero-tolerance policy.
Fallout
Aftermath of Pahalgam attack
India-Pakistan relations have soured further after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
In response, India announced a slew of new punitive measures, including an immediate suspension of mail and parcel exchanges with Pakistan by air and land routes.
Pakistan, on the other hand, has warned India against any "misadventure" and has also reached out to the international community to intervene.