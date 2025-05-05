What's the story

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reiterated India's resolve to give it back to anyone threatening its sovereignty. This comes after tensions escalated with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26.

"It is my responsibility to give a befitting reply to those who dare to attack our country," Singh said at a Delhi event on Sunday.

He also assured, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "what you desire will certainly happen."