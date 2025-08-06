The Moon will turn deep red on September 7—Know why
What's the story
The second and final lunar eclipse of 2025 is set to take place on September 7. It will begin at 9:58pm IST and end by 1:26am IST on September 8. The main phase of the eclipse, known as totality, will last for about an hour and 22 minutes. According to Time and Date, nearly 77% of the world's population (around 6.2 billion people) will get a full view of this celestial event.
Global reach
Where will the eclipse be visible?
The upcoming lunar eclipse will be visible from India. Other regions that will witness a full view include China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and parts of Australia. A partial eclipse can be seen in Western and Central Europe, West and Central Africa, Eastern Australia, and New Zealand.
Eclipse explained
What is a total lunar eclipse?
A total lunar eclipse occurs when Earth comes between the Sun and Moon, blocking sunlight from directly reaching the Moon. Instead of going dark, the Moon takes on a reddish-orange hue, hence the term "Blood Moon." Totality is when the full moon is completely inside Earth's darkest shadow or umbra. The duration of totality will vary by country during this eclipse event.
Celestial coincidence
Next total lunar eclipse in March 2026
The September 7 lunar eclipse will be the last one of this year. The next total lunar eclipse is expected on March 2-3, 2026. Interestingly, this upcoming eclipse comes just days before perigee, when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. This makes it appear larger and brighter than usual—a phenomenon known as a Supermoon.