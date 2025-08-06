The second and final lunar eclipse of 2025 is set to take place on September 7

The Moon will turn deep red on September 7—Know why

By Mudit Dube 05:37 pm Aug 06, 202505:37 pm

What's the story

The second and final lunar eclipse of 2025 is set to take place on September 7. It will begin at 9:58pm IST and end by 1:26am IST on September 8. The main phase of the eclipse, known as totality, will last for about an hour and 22 minutes. According to Time and Date, nearly 77% of the world's population (around 6.2 billion people) will get a full view of this celestial event.