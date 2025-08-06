Apple Watch Ultra 3 leak hints at a bigger screen
What's the story
Apple's upcoming Watch Ultra 3 may feature a larger display, as suggested by the latest iOS 26 beta. The beta version includes an image of an Apple Watch with a resolution of 422 x 514 pixels. This is higher than the current model's resolution of 410 x 502 pixels. The increase in resolution hints at a slightly bigger screen for the Ultra 3, likely achieved by reducing bezels while keeping the same case size.
Anticipated release
Ultra 3 to launch with iPhone 17 series
Apple is likely to unveil the third-generation Apple Watch Ultra next month, alongside the iPhone 17 series and Apple Watch Series 11. Early rumors suggest that the Ultra 3 could come with satellite connectivity for emergency communication, a new chip, a brighter and faster display. It may also feature new health sensors such as blood pressure tracking.
Enhanced features
How will blood pressure monitoring work
The Ultra 3's blood pressure monitoring feature will not provide exact systolic or diastolic readings but will alert users if it detects signs of hypertension. It will act as an early warning system, similar to how the Apple Watch currently detects sleep apnea risks.