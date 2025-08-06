The bezels might be reduced

Apple Watch Ultra 3 leak hints at a bigger screen

By Mudit Dube 05:18 pm Aug 06, 202505:18 pm

What's the story

Apple's upcoming Watch Ultra 3 may feature a larger display, as suggested by the latest iOS 26 beta. The beta version includes an image of an Apple Watch with a resolution of 422 x 514 pixels. This is higher than the current model's resolution of 410 x 502 pixels. The increase in resolution hints at a slightly bigger screen for the Ultra 3, likely achieved by reducing bezels while keeping the same case size.