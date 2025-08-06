Farhan Akhtar opens up about his acting break; read here

Farhan Akhtar , the multi-talented actor-director-producer, recently opened up about his past decision to take a break from acting. The last time he was seen on screen was in the 2021 film Toofaan. Since then, Akhtar has been busy producing movies under his banner, Excel Entertainment. However, at the teaser launch of his upcoming film 120 Bahadur , he finally addressed this hiatus.

Acting comeback 'I waited for this to come along' When asked about his return to acting, Akhtar told News18 Showsha, "At some level, it is true. I take films very seriously." He added, "I always try and give the audience more than just entertainment...but to me, I feel like there has to be something more over and above that." "You can just call me fussy... I waited for this to come along."

Career highlight 'The last time I felt like I...' Akhtar further revealed, "The last time I felt like I really needed to tell a story was when Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra came to me with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag." In that biopic, he played the role of legendary athlete Milkha Singh. This film proved to be a huge success and a turning point in Akhtar's career. Now, he's set to portray Major Shaitan Singh Bhati in 120 Bahadur, which releases on November 21, 2025.