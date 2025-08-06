UP minister calls Kanpur Yamuna floods 'Ganga's blessing'

Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad has courted controversy by mistakenly calling the floods in Kanpur Dehat a "blessing" from the Ganga river, when it was actually the Yamuna river affecting the area. The minister made remarks intended to provide emotional support during a visit to a flood-affected village, framing the floods as a divine occurrence. "You are Ganga's children," he said, adding that the rising waters were Mother Ganga cleaning her children's feet and taking them directly to heaven.

Public reaction You should stay here too, take Ganga's blessing yourself: Woman The minister's comments were met with sharp criticism from opposition leaders and specific individuals. An elderly woman in the village retorted, "Then you should stay here too and take the blessing of Ganga yourself." This was after Nishad had said that it was good fortune that Ganga came uninvited at odd hours. The woman suggested that if floods were a blessing, officials should live in affected areas.

Political backlash SP, Congress leaders slam minister Nishad's comments have drawn sharp criticism from opposition leaders. The Nishad party is an ally of the ruling BJP. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sharvendra Bikram Singh slammed the minister for his insensitivity and accused the state government of failing to provide relief. Congress leader Ajay Rai called the remark an "insult of faith," saying it deeply offended public religious sentiment.