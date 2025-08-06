Liverpool agree Darwin Nunez deal with Al-Hilal: Details here

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal for the transfer of striker Darwin Nunez . According to Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic's David Ornstein, Al-Hilal and Liverpool have reached an agreement in principle to sign Nunez. The fee is said to be €53m plus add-ons. Meanwhile, talks with Nunez is ongoing to get green light from the player on personal terms.

Player's consent Nunez gives his nod to Al-Hilal proposal The 26-year-old Uruguayan forward has given his nod to the proposal, speeding up the transfer talks. While certain details are yet to be finalized for an official announcement, Liverpool has allowed Nunez to talk with Al-Hilal. The Saudi club had identified him as a key target last Sunday and has moved swiftly to finalize the deal.

Transfer dynamics AC Milan and Napoli were also interested in Nunez AC Milan and Serie A champions Napoli were also said to be interested in signing Nunez, but their chances were curtailed by Al-Hilal's financial muscle. Notably, back in January, Liverpool had turned down a €70 million offer from Al-Nassr for the striker as they weren't looking to sell him mid-season. Liverpool, who signed Hugo Etikite in the summer and are also monitoring Alexander Isak's situation at Newcastle United, will have a new attacking line this season.

Information 40 goals and 22 assists for Nunez in Liverpool colors Nunez made a total of 143 appearances for the Reds in all competitions. He scored 40 goals and made 22 assists. 95 of his appearances came in the Premier League. He scored 25 goals and registered 13 assists.

Twitter Post Exclusive! 🚨🇸🇦 More on Darwin Nunez and Al Hilal exclusive story. The agreement club to club with Liverpool is 100% done.



Understand initial fee will be €53m plus add-ons to reach to bring package higher.



Talks with Darwin ongoing to get green light on personal terms. ⏳🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/PrpgX4o5BX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 6, 2025