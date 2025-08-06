Vaani Kapoor on Bollywood gender pay gap

'Have not attained...': Vaani Kapoor on Bollywood gender pay gap

By Apoorva Rastogi 04:50 pm Aug 06, 202504:50 pm

What's the story

Actor Vaani Kapoor, known for her roles in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance and War, recently opened up about the gender pay gap in Bollywood. Speaking to Firstpost, she said that she hasn't yet reached a "certain stature" where she can "command and demand" higher pay. However, Kapoor added that she's currently more focused on getting work than negotiating salaries, as she expressed being "greedier and hungrier for work."