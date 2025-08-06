'Have not attained...': Vaani Kapoor on Bollywood gender pay gap
What's the story
Actor Vaani Kapoor, known for her roles in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance and War, recently opened up about the gender pay gap in Bollywood. Speaking to Firstpost, she said that she hasn't yet reached a "certain stature" where she can "command and demand" higher pay. However, Kapoor added that she's currently more focused on getting work than negotiating salaries, as she expressed being "greedier and hungrier for work."
Actor's view
'I hope someday I'm capable enough...'
Kapoor said, "I hope someday I'm capable enough when I am able to demand what I feel I deserve." "I also feel it's a form of respect and certain value that you're bringing to your project, but I still didn't reach that as yet." She added, "In fact, at this point of my life I am greedier and hungrier for work."
Career highlight
Kapoor's recent performance in 'Mandala Murders'
Kapoor's recent performance in Netflix's crime thriller series Mandala Murders has been widely praised. The show, directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, also stars Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Surveen Chawla, among others. The series is based on Mahendra Jakhar's book The Butcher of Benaras and it follows a reimagined plot involving a secret cult worshiping a god named Yast.